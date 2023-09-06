Palo Verde nuclear power plant testing warning sirens

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County and APS are testing the 70 warning sirens around the Palo Verde nuclear-generating station. “These sirens are the first warning and the first sound to tell people what to do,” said Ron Coleman, Maricopa County emergency management senior communications officer.

Nestled underground in the Papago mountains is a bunker that houses Maricopa County’s emergency management operation center. The county can control the sirens around the nuclear power plant and where they are monitoring these tests.

Built over 30 years ago west of Buckeye, the plant claims to be the nation’s largest energy producer. The sirens they are testing are set up to alert those within a 10-mile radius of the plant if something goes wrong.

This area was determined by the federal government to be the most impacted should something happen, which is why tests like this are key. “There are 70 of them in this 10-mile radius, but each one is based on the audio capability of being able to hear a certain decibel at a certain range,” said Coleman.

During an actual emergency, these sirens will go off first, followed by alerts to phones in the area and broadcasts with instructions on what to do, such as to do nothing, shelter in place or evacuate the area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.