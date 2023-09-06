Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Palo Verde nuclear power plant testing warning sirens

During an actual emergency, these sirens will go off first, followed by alerts to phones in the...
During an actual emergency, these sirens will go off first, followed by alerts to phones in the area.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County and APS are testing the 70 warning sirens around the Palo Verde nuclear-generating station. “These sirens are the first warning and the first sound to tell people what to do,” said Ron Coleman, Maricopa County emergency management senior communications officer.

Nestled underground in the Papago mountains is a bunker that houses Maricopa County’s emergency management operation center. The county can control the sirens around the nuclear power plant and where they are monitoring these tests.

Built over 30 years ago west of Buckeye, the plant claims to be the nation’s largest energy producer. The sirens they are testing are set up to alert those within a 10-mile radius of the plant if something goes wrong.

This area was determined by the federal government to be the most impacted should something happen, which is why tests like this are key. “There are 70 of them in this 10-mile radius, but each one is based on the audio capability of being able to hear a certain decibel at a certain range,” said Coleman.

During an actual emergency, these sirens will go off first, followed by alerts to phones in the area and broadcasts with instructions on what to do, such as to do nothing, shelter in place or evacuate the area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

The mayor and the council are requesting she give up her seat after she allegedly let a...
Peoria City Council wants vice mayor to resign
Arizona has one of the highest vaccine exemption rates in the U.S. and doctors say that puts...
Doctors concerned about Arizona's high vaccine exemption rate
Lori Vallow and Alex Murdaugh have both been convicted of murder in their separate cases and...
Defense teams for 2 high-profile convicted murderers file appeals
Phoenix police were called to Linda Abril Education Academy for a student who had a handgun.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Phoenix-area high school