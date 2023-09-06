Man critically injured after being shot near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is fighting for his life at an area hospital after he was shot at or near a bus stop blocks away from downtown Phoenix.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to shots fired near 15th Avenue and Van Buren overnight. When they arrived, they found a man seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital where as of Wednesday morning, he remains in extremely critical condition. Detectives are still working determine exactly where the man was shot and what led up to the shooting. At this time, there is no suspect description available.

