Loving Library alleviates loneliness with reading, expands outside Arizona

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | You can become a Loving Library ambassador and do Something Good in your community!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A few years ago, we first introduced you to Anaik Sachdev. He saw firsthand how the pandemic was causing a lot of us to feel lonely and isolated, and that’s when his idea was born.

He created the Loving Library to help relieve loneliness by providing books to those battling COVID-19. Fast forward a few years later, and his idea and library have exploded. Not only is he doing Something Good, but now you have a chance to help this great cause.

Joining Good Morning Arizona to talk more about the organization and a big upcoming fundraiser is Anaik and Jiya Mutyala, who is an ambassador for the Loving Library.

