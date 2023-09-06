Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police are investigating what led up to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded on Tuesday to the location near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said. It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

No other information has been released, but detectives say the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

