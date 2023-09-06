Here Before, Hear Now Podcast: First Lady of the Navajo Nation Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mrs. Blackwater-Nygren is the First Lady of the Navajo Nation. A lawyer and former state lawmaker, she now advocates for Navajo people. She also sits on the state’s newly created Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women taskforce.

Filmmaker Billy Luther: Mr. Luther is from the Navajo, Hopi and Acoma tribes. Based in California, he’s a filmmaker with several projects under his direction. His latest film, “Frybread Face and Me” is a coming-of-age story of a little boy who spends time on the Navajo reservation.

