Grand Canyon visitation numbers not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon National Park saw its largest number of visitors in 2018, with 6.4 million people. However, in 2020, visitors dropped to less than 3 million. Now, more than three years since the pandemic, tourism is steadily increasing but remains low.

Debbie Pearcy is leading a Tennessee Travel group to the West Coast. With out-of-this-world red rocks, miles of the Colorado River, and thousands of years of history, it’s no surprise the Grand Canyon was a must-see on their cross-country trip. “There are a lot of places you hear about in life, and you get there, and you’re a little bit disappointed because they are overhyped; the Grand Canyon’s not one of them,” Pearcy said. “It still takes your breath away.”

Besides its beauty, the Grand Canyon is a major economic driver for the area. At its peak before the pandemic, the National Park Service reported visitors supported nearly 13,000 jobs and an economic impact of $1.2 billion. But groups like Pearcy’s are not showing up like they used to. “I didn’t realize the numbers had gone down so it’s very surprising to me and I hope that turns around real quick,” Pearcy said.

Joëlle Baird with the Grand Canyon said there has been some bounce back but not enough. “In 2022, we welcomed 4.7 million visitors, which was amazing, but still not quite to that pre-pandemic level.”

2023 is also expected to see 10% fewer visitors than 2022. Baird said some of the causes might be fewer international travelers, but Arizona’s extreme weather and inflation may also play a role.

Visitation numbers also trend down following Labor Day, but Baird said this is a great chance for people to experience the park’s beauty without all the extra traffic.

As for Pearcy, who traveled thousands of miles to see the canyon, she said now is the time to visit. “If the numbers are down right now, get here fast because it won’t stay this way long.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.