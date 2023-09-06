Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns

915,000 children were victims of identity fraud in 2022
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received more than 550,000 reports of identity theft through the first half of 2023, including cases where children were the victims.

Dr. David Maimon, director of the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, said scammers use children’s personal information to make fake credit profiles that they then sell online.

“The service is usually offered for sale for folks who simply cannot afford it because their social security number is associated with low credit score. So, what the criminals offer is this CPN service, the credit profile service. Which, according to them includes using a number, like a social security number, which allows you to simply open a new profile,” Maimon explained. “What they don’t tell you is oftentimes, those numbers they use come from kids, folks who are not familiar or not protecting their social security number. Folks who their social security number is not tied with any credit score. And so, they’re using it and then tie it with a new name.”

Maimon said this crime can easily go unnoticed until a warning sign appears, such as an overdue bill in a child’s name for an unrecognized account.

“Think about it! If you have kids – 7, 6 years old – you’re not supposed to use their social security number for pretty much anything, other than sending them to school or making sure that they have health insurance. So, people are simply unaware of how vulnerable those social security numbers are,” Maimon said.

The FTC recommends that parents contact the three credit bureaus, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian, to ask for a manual check of their child’s Social Security number.

After the check, Maimon suggests freezing the credit so it cannot be used by bad actors.

He said credit bureaus will place a freeze on credit for free and will block anyone other than the parent. Removing the freeze can be done easily and quickly when and if it is needed.

The FTC has articles on how to protect children from identity theft and information on what to do if their identity has been compromised.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US
FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says
Statistics continue to climb amid a record-breaking heat wave across the Valley.
14 more heat deaths recorded in Maricopa County; yearly total rises to nearly 200
Shoulders are the new focal point for a cosmetic procedure going viral on TikTok.
What is ‘Barbie Botox,’ TikTok’s latest beauty obsession?
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say