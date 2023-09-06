Your Life
First Alert: Extreme heat coming back this weekend for parts of Arizona

Valley under and excessive heat watch Sat-Sun
Parts of Arizona are under a heat watch for the weekend.
Parts of Arizona are under a heat watch for the weekend.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We hope everyone enjoyed mornings in the 70s and near-normal temperatures in the afternoon during this dry week because we have now declared a First Alert for Saturday and Sunday due to excessive heat with highs over 110 degrees. The National Weather Service Phoenix office has declared an excessive heat watch for the Valley and all of Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma, La Paz and most of Pima counties Saturday morning through Sunday night. Look for that to likely be upgraded to a warning by Thursday.

On Wednesday night, look for clear skies and lows in the lower 80s. Thursday will be sunny and hot, with highs at or more than 5 degrees above normal. High heat comes in by the weekend with highs soaring to record daily highs for both days. Stay hydrated and watch your time outside. Fortunately, lows will dip into the 80s overnight instead of staying into the 90s as they did last month. Some clouds may appear Saturday night and into Sunday from Hurricane Jova that we continue to monitor in the Eastern Pacific. Rain chances remain remote for the Valley through next week.

