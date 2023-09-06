FBI searching for person of interest in nationwide child sex assault investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is searching for a man who may have information about a child sexual assault victim. On Wednesday, the FBI released photos of the 47-year-old “John Doe” as part of their ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Officials say it’s part of a nationwide effort to find the man, who may know the identity of the child. Video showing the unidentified man with the child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. However, data showed the video was recorded before April 2020.

He’s described as a Black man between the age of 18 to 25 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

