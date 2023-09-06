Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dog rescued while fleeing wildfire near Sunflower finds forever home

A dog rescued near a wildfire earlier this summer has been adopted by a loving family.
A dog rescued near a wildfire earlier this summer has been adopted by a loving family.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNFLOWER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A scared, injured pup that was rescued near the site of a large wildfire earlier this summer has found a new home.

As fire crews battled the Diamond Fire in the Tonto National Forest on July 26, ADOT crews from Payson were dispatched to set up traffic control along State Route 87 near Sunflower. That’s where they found the pit bull mix that was fleeing the nearby fire. ADOT workers rescued the dog, naming her Sunflower after the nearby town.

Brett Rupp, an ADOT maintenance supervisor in Payson, says he reached out to someone in Sunflower but couldn’t find anyone who knew where the dog came from. “So I gave her a little water, loaded her up in the truck, gave her some cool AC, and brought her to the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson,” he said.

Sunflower was treated for road rash on her front right leg and an ear infection. She wasn’t wearing a tag and hadn’t been microchipped.

“Initially, when she was brought in, even when we were looking at her and removing all the ticks, she just wanted to lay in your lap,” said Nicole LeBeau, medical director at the Humane Society of Central Arizona. “It took less than a week for her to really flourish and bloom into this amazing dog who seemed like all she wanted at the end of the day was love.”

When no one came looking for her, LeBeau says Sunflower was adopted by a loving couple about two weeks later. “She loves her brother Chaco, and they love to play,” said Alexis Kesterson, her new owner. “She loves toys, treats, and, most of all, cuddles! She is the sweetest girl!”

The Diamond Fire started on July 22, leading to evacuations as it burned thousands of acres. It has since been contained.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix

Latest News

The race is competitive, but more than that, it's sacred.
Tewanima Footrace celebrates 50 years in Hopi community
The Louis Tewanima Footrace starts at sunrise, the Sunday before Labor Day, every year for the...
Hopi community holds 50th annual Louis Tewanima Footrace
The FBI released photos of the 47-year-old "John Doe" as part of their ongoing sexual...
FBI searching for person of interest in nationwide child sex assault investigation
Owner Casey Hohman watched as Scottsdale quickly became a favorite destination for bachelorettes.
Scottsdale Bachelorette and Pink Boat Tours offering unforgettable experiences