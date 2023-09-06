Your Life
Arizona Cardinals host blood drive in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals teamed up with the American Red Cross and held a blood drive at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2023 NFL season in just four days in Washington, D.C., but before week one gets started, the team is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at State Farm Stadium.

It’s part of the Cardinals Kickoff Countdown before the home opener Sept. 17. Good Morning Arizona was at the blood drive this morning to tell you what you need to know to participate.

