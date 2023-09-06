Your Life
Biden ad to run in Arizona, swing states during NFL season opener

This will be the second ad to run in Arizona
President Biden is leaning in on Arizona for his reelection and started playing TV ads this week that are focused on the state.
By Dennis Welch
Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign unveiled its latest ad targeting voters in Arizona and other key battleground states.

The commercial, titled “Got to Work,” will start running Thursday during the NFL’s primetime season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-second spot will run in a handful of swing states as part of a 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign that highlights Biden’s record on the economy.

“Here in Arizona, we’ve seen firsthand the results of President Biden’s tireless leadership to save our economy and rebuild the middle class,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement.

Roughly a year away from the unofficial start of the 2024 general election, the Biden ad focuses his record on lowering the nation’s unemployment rate and slowing inflation. “They said millions would lose their jobs and the economy would collapse. But this president refused to let that happen,” the narrator said at the beginning of the commercial.

Last month, the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% from 3.5%, the highest since February 2022. The latest numbers for Arizona show unemployment rose slightly to 3.6% in July from 3.5% in June, according to the latest report from the non-partisan Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

Despite the low unemployment numbers, a recent poll suggests Arizona voters are paying close attention to the economy heading into the presidential election. According to a survey released last month by Emerson College, voters in the Grand Canyon State list the economy and immigration to be the top issues. That same poll also showed a potential general election matchup between Biden and Donald Trump is neck and neck in Arizona.

Trump, who is leading the GOP primary polls by wide margins, holds a narrow two-point lead (45%-43%) over the current president.

