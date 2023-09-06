Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona had one of the highest vaccine exemption rates in the country

According to data from the CDC, 6.8% of kindergartners were granted vaccine exemptions required...
According to data from the CDC, 6.8% of kindergartners were granted vaccine exemptions required to attend public schools.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona had the fourth-highest rate of vaccine exemptions in the country last year. According to data from the CDC, 6.8% of kindergartners were granted vaccine exemptions required to attend public schools. That is more than double the national average of 2.7%.

The trend concerns parents like Julie Birk, who is worried about her kids, especially her 18-month-old baby, who is not fully protected yet. “The fear of my child contracting polio, a disease that we had eradicated. It just it is crazy we have to think about that sending out kids to school,” said Birk.

Arizona is one of 15 states allowing students to opt out of vaccines required for public schools, not just for religious or medical reasons but also for personal beliefs.

Dr. Gary Kirkilas is a pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He said these routine vaccinations are crucial to keep kids safe and healthy. “Particularly at the kindergarten age, we are getting the MMRV vaccine that protects against chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella. That is important because measles is very, very contagious,” said Kirkilas.

Kirkilas believes the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more skepticism about vaccines, but he wants to reassure families that they are safe and effective. “For parents that are apprehensive about vaccines, I think having a good discussion with pediatrician is best first step. I know there are things on the internet that could use scare tactics but go to a trusted professional that does this every day,” said Kirkilas.

The Arizona Department of Health Services tracks vaccine exemptions based on county and school district. To track the data in your community, click here. 

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer. Merkel cell...
What is Merkel cell cancer? Arizona medical professional explains
Many metro Phoenix hospitals are now forced to skip, delay and ration certain prescription drugs.
Nationwide medicine shortage is impacting Arizona hospitals
FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Arizona hospitals struggle with drug shortage, and it’s affecting patient care
This fungus thrives in desert conditions like the Valley.
Valley fever concerns following massive dust storm in metro Phoenix