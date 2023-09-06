Arizona had one of the highest vaccine exemption rates in the country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona had the fourth-highest rate of vaccine exemptions in the country last year. According to data from the CDC, 6.8% of kindergartners were granted vaccine exemptions required to attend public schools. That is more than double the national average of 2.7%.

The trend concerns parents like Julie Birk, who is worried about her kids, especially her 18-month-old baby, who is not fully protected yet. “The fear of my child contracting polio, a disease that we had eradicated. It just it is crazy we have to think about that sending out kids to school,” said Birk.

Arizona is one of 15 states allowing students to opt out of vaccines required for public schools, not just for religious or medical reasons but also for personal beliefs.

Dr. Gary Kirkilas is a pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He said these routine vaccinations are crucial to keep kids safe and healthy. “Particularly at the kindergarten age, we are getting the MMRV vaccine that protects against chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella. That is important because measles is very, very contagious,” said Kirkilas.

Kirkilas believes the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more skepticism about vaccines, but he wants to reassure families that they are safe and effective. “For parents that are apprehensive about vaccines, I think having a good discussion with pediatrician is best first step. I know there are things on the internet that could use scare tactics but go to a trusted professional that does this every day,” said Kirkilas.

The Arizona Department of Health Services tracks vaccine exemptions based on county and school district. To track the data in your community, click here.

