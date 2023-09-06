Advocate raises concerns on city of Phoenix proposal to address housing shortage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s no secret that short-term rental properties have been a problem in some Valley neighborhoods. Susan Edwards is worried it could get worse if the Phoenix City Council changes some zoning laws and allows more homeowners to build guest houses and casitas in the backyards of single-family homes.

The proposal addresses the affordable housing crisis by giving family members and friends another option when they need a place to live.

Edwards, co-founder of the Arizona Neighborhood Alliance, thinks property owners will take advantage and rent the guest houses out. “The likelihood, we think is much greater that the bulk of these new units will end up being rented short term,” said Edwards. “These homes in neighborhoods doesn’t solve the housing problem. It’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing, unfortunately.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the city of Phoenix to find out what’s being done to address the concerns of community members who don’t want more short-term rentals down the block.

A city official said the proposal the City Council will consider Wednesday would require the primary owner of the property to live in the main house or the casitas, and if they use the home as a rental, both living spaces cannot be rented separately.

Courtney Levinus is president of Arizona’s Multi Housing Association. She said the city of Phoenix needs about 160,000 housing units. Levinus would like to see the Phoenix City Council address concerns over short-term rentals to give the green light for the guest houses and casitas.

It won’t solve the housing shortage, but it’s a good step, said Levinus. “We’re in a crisis in Arizona, when it comes to housing,” said Levinus. “We need housing in all price points, especially affordable housing. Anything we can do, even if it’s an accessory dwelling unit. Anything that can be done to provide more housing needs to get done.”

