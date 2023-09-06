14 more heat deaths recorded in Maricopa County; yearly total rises to nearly 200

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heat-related deaths continue to rise in Maricopa County, with hundreds still under investigation. On Wednesday, a new report showed 14 more heat-associated deaths have been confirmed since last week’s report, and 351 are being investigated. This brings the yearly total to 194 deaths in Maricopa County.

The age group that has seen the most deaths is 50-64, making up 29% of the total percentage. The latest numbers show that 42% of people were homeless. As of Wednesday, there have been 50 indoor deaths. In 40 of those cases, air conditioning wasn’t working. In five cases, air conditioning wasn’t being used. In Sept. 2022, this time last year, 153 heat deaths were confirmed and 238 were under investigation.

Statistics continue to climb amid a record-breaking heat wave across the Valley. The week that saw the most deaths was July 16-22. To see the latest heat report, click or tap here.

