Woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a shopping center in west Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officers say they were called out to the shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with “obvious sign of trauma,” but authorities didn’t elaborate on her injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released.

As of Tuesday morning, detectives say they’re still working to determine what led up to her death but are asking anyone to come forward with information. Tipsters are asked to call 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) to provide information anonymously. Rewards may be issued for information leading to an arrest.

