West Phoenix residents struggling to move forward after weather damage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been four days since a huge eucalyptus tree crashed in a west Phoenix neighborhood. Whether it was completely crushed cars or damaged roofs on homes, the damage left behind is extensive and won’t be fixed overnight. But those living in these homes say their experience with insurance providers hasn’t made the process any easier.

“If Allstate doesn’t pay, we are in so much more trouble,” Emma Lizarraga said. Lizarraga’s driveway is full of cars. They just aren’t drivable. “We are in need,” she said. “We don’t have a car. I have a special needs girl. We can’t even go and get water.”

In the meantime, Lizarraga and her family are stuck in a home they’re not even sure is safe to live in. She says her Allstate insurance agent told her the quickest an adjuster could come to see the damage was Sept. 13, more than a week away. “Have insurance because you will have peace of mind. Right?” Lizarraga asked. “Wrong. Completely wrong.”

Arizona’s Family left a message for Lizarraga’s Allstate agent but never heard back. But she’s not the only one frustrated by how her insurance company is responding. “There’s always going to be some issue on a holiday weekend, and they should have agents available to walk you through your next steps,” neighbor Samantha Rausch said. “They’ve been less than communicative.”

Rausch says her family has already spent their $2,000 deductible to remove most of the tree from their yard, wiping out their savings in the process.

Elite Resolutions Public Adjusting Firm founder Vince Perri says in addition to cleaning up the damage as quickly as possible, it’s important for the people impacted to document what happened. “It changes the narrative,” Perri said. “It’s very important to take photos immediately after anything happens whether it’s your auto insurance, your home insurance. And then protect the property and notify your insurance as soon as possible.”

As the waiting game continues for Lizarraga and Rausch, they’re trying their best to stay positive. “It won’t be easy,” Rausch said. “But we’ll manage.” The Rausch family has set up a SpotFund to help with expenses moving forward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.