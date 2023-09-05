Your Life
WATCH: Scottsdale firefighter rescues hawk trapped in fireplace

The uninjured hawk was released outside the home, where it flew away. Video courtesy of Scottsdale Fire Department.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department responds to many kinds of calls for help, but a recent call got firefighters up close with a wild bird in an unusual place. A new video from the Scottsdale Fire Department shows a firefighter rescuing the feathered animal trapped in a woman’s fireplace.

On Sept. 1, Scottsdale Fire received a call from a woman about a bird trapped in a fireplace. A Scottsdale fire engineer who knew exactly what to do was on duty at the time. A crew responded to the home, where Engineer MacCarter began a careful rescue to capture the bird. The video shared by the department shows MacCarter opening the fireplace’s glass doors and using a white tarp to grab the bird carefully. “Oh, there’s his food he came down with,” the firefighter said.

The bird starts to rustle around the fireplace as MacCarter struggles to grab the animal safely, but after a few seconds, he’s successful. He pulls the bird out of the fireplace, which is revealed to be a Cooper Hawk. “Nice job,” the firefighter behind the camera says.

This type of raptor is about the size of a crow with a reddish-brown chest, blue-gray back and head cap, and white-tipped feathers. The uninjured hawk was released outside the home, where it flew away.

The Scottsdale Fire Department is considered an “All Hazards Fire Department,” meaning they respond to aircraft and hazardous materials emergencies and technical rescues in addition to fires.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

