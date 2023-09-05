Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issues

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop due to reported system issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air Traffic Control systems indicate that the ground stop was issued at the request of the airline just after 8:30 a.m. PT/Arizona time. The FAA referred Arizona’s Family to the airline for additional details, but no other information has been released about exactly what prompted the stoppage. United tweeted just after 10:30 a.m. that it would share more information as it becomes available.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

File photo of Tom Horne.
LIVE: Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne announces plan to address COVID learning loss
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says
One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment