United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop due to reported system issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air Traffic Control systems indicate that the ground stop was issued at the request of the airline just after 8:30 a.m. PT/Arizona time. The FAA referred Arizona’s Family to the airline for additional details, but no other information has been released about exactly what prompted the stoppage. United tweeted just after 10:30 a.m. that it would share more information as it becomes available.

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

Arizona's Family is working to learn more.

