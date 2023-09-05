Your Life
Scottsdale company renews partnership to harvest, sell rare dates

ASU grows rare and exclusive varieties of dates on its Polytechnic campus. Now, a Scottsdale company is partnering to harvest and sell those dates.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Did you know that Arizona State University grows rare and exclusive varieties of dates at its Polytechnic campus in Mesa? Yes, dates — the wrinkly fruit that’s known to be very nutritious, high in fiber and is a popular low-calorie substitute in desserts and appetizers.

Recently, Scottsdale company Sphinx Date Co. refreshed its partnership with ASU to harvest and sell. Arizona’s Family was at the Polytechnic campus date grove in Mesa this morning to learn more about nature’s candy of the desert. According to the company, it expects to harvest these varieties from the campus:

  • Barhi/Barhee
  • Khir
  • Amir Hajj
  • ASU cultivar (discovered at ASU)
  • Abbad/Medjool hybrid
  • Khalasa
  • Sayer
  • Khadrawy
  • Honey
  • Rhars

Visit Sphinx Date Co. for more information.

