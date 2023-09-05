Scottsdale company renews partnership to harvest, sell rare dates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Did you know that Arizona State University grows rare and exclusive varieties of dates at its Polytechnic campus in Mesa? Yes, dates — the wrinkly fruit that’s known to be very nutritious, high in fiber and is a popular low-calorie substitute in desserts and appetizers.

Recently, Scottsdale company Sphinx Date Co. refreshed its partnership with ASU to harvest and sell. Arizona’s Family was at the Polytechnic campus date grove in Mesa this morning to learn more about nature’s candy of the desert. According to the company, it expects to harvest these varieties from the campus:

Barhi/Barhee

Khir

Amir Hajj

ASU cultivar (discovered at ASU)

Abbad/Medjool hybrid

Khalasa

Sayer

Khadrawy

Honey

Rhars

