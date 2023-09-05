Phoenix man accused in deadly crash ran because he was ‘scared,’ court docs say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man was speeding when he crashed at an intersection near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning,

Court paperwork says around 2 a.m., 50-year-old Francisco Garcia was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Tundra headed westbound on Indian School Road when he crashed into a mini-van that stopped for traffic. Investigators say it doesn’t appear that Garcia tried to stop and that the impact was so severe that Garcia ended up hitting the gas pedal, further propelling the van into the roadway. Officers arrived and found a woman and 36-year-old Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins seriously injured. Miggins, however, died at the scene. Detectives say moments after the crash, Garcia ran off on foot and made no effort to help the women or to provide information to the authorities.

Throughout the investigation, detectives linked the truck’s license plate to Garcia and went to his registered address. At the home, his son answered and gave authorities his cell phone number.

That afternoon, Phoenix police detectives called Garcia, where he reportedly admitted to being involved in driving the Toyota and that he had been involved in a wreck. He told detectives he had run away because he was “scared.” He then reportedly agreed to self-surrender after he finished his workday. However, authorities say he did not do so, and officers executed a search warrant that evening at Garcia’s home, but he wasn’t there.

Police were able to locate Garcia in Glendale and arrest him. During an interview with police, he said he didn’t turn himself in right away based on advice from his attorney. Garcia is now being held on a $85,000 cash-only bond. He currently faces one count of endangerment and one count of leaving an accident with death and injury.

