Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area dermatologist explains Merkel skin carcinoma, its warning signs

Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer. Merkel cell carcinoma is very rare and spreads quickly.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following the death of Jimmy Buffett from Merkel skin carcinoma, questions linger about the rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

“Often it gets diagnosed at a later stage and because it gets diagnosed at a later stage, I will tell you that 30% of patients at the time of diagnosis have some sort of metastasis, either locally or to a lymph node and so that’s why it’s much more lethal,” Dr. Karan Lal with Affiliated Dermatology said.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Merkel cell carcinoma is “about three to five times more likely to be deadly than melanoma.” The cancer has a high risk of returning and spreading but it is extremely rare.

The Skin Cancer Foundation says Merkel cell cancer is 40 times more rare than melanoma with around 3,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the US.

“It’s one of those tricky things that it doesn’t really fit the classic criteria of skin cancer. It’s often not asymmetrical or has irregular borders or multiple colors. You know, I’ve seen ones that look like things that I would have never biopsied and they ended up being Merkel cells,” Dr. Lal added.

The pediatric and cosmetic dermatologist says getting your skin checked on a regular basis is important along with daily sunscreen use.

“Typically, I recommend if you live in Arizona and you’re a regular person like us and you’re going to work every day, face, ears, neck, and any exposed areas, arms and back of your hands every day,” Dr. Lal added.

If you’re outside for a longer period of time, Dr. Lal says “anything that’s exposed, you should cover in sunscreen or wear some protective clothing.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/05/23
We can only hope that tropical storm Jova brings Arizona some moisture
Police closed down all lanes on Labor Day.
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in Scottsdale crash along Loop 101
.
Busy Mesa intersection reopens after crash leaves man seriously injured
ASU partners with Valley company to sell dates.
ASU partners with Valley company to produce and sell dates