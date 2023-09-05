Your Life
Nurse accused of driving intoxicated on pain medication taken from nursing home

Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.
Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff, Jessica Umbro and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A nurse is facing several charges after police said she stole morphine from a nursing home.

According to her arrest citation, 50-year-old Abigail Hall, a registered nurse at Heritage Hall Rehab & Wellness Center in Anderson County, was arrested on Aug. 27 after being pulled over and failing a field sobriety test.

The citation stated Lawrenceburg Police were called the facility to respond to reports of a worker leaving intoxicated.

According to her arrest citation, another nurse at Heritage Hall saw Hall enter a bathroom on the property and leave behind the top of a morphine bottle. When the facility took inventory of their medication, they found 30 ml of morphine to be missing. The nurse said Hall signed out morphine for three patients during her shift.

Lawrenceburg Police said officers found seven syringes full of a blue liquid in Hall’s backpack. It was determined to be morphine.

Hall admitted to police that she had been stealing patients’ pain medicine and swapping it with a mixture of water and blue food coloring since January.

Hall is currently booked in the Shelby County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

