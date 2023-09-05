Your Life
Mild Tuesday but record heat on the way

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 9/5/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and near-normal temperatures today in the Valley. Morning temperatures mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to 103 degrees this afternoon.

Storm chances are slim to none across Arizona today as dry air continues to move into the state from the southwest. A ridge of high pressure centered to our south will ensure this weather pattern stays in place the next few days. Storm chances stay non-existent and breezy afternoons can be expected in the high country, with 10 to 20 mile per hour winds out of the southwest gusting to 25 miles per hour.

As this ridge strengthens over the weekend, record heat returns to the Valley. Temperatures climb to 113 Saturday and 112 on Sunday, breaking records both days.

Fortunately, this dangerous heat wave will be short-lived as temperatures should start to come down next week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

