Maryvale is the next community to see multi-use areas along SRP canals

The project aimed to transform the area along SRP canals into a community-filled space for recreational use.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some big changes are coming to the Grand Canal System in Maryvale, all thanks to a partnership with SRP and the City of Phoenix to make the area easier to get around, connecting neighbors to schools and work.

The third phase of the Grand Canalscape Project will run from 47th and 75th Avenues, converting the dirt path to an area for the community to walk, run or even ride their bike. Unlike the other phases, the third phase, including Maryvale, will also be the first area to get fitness equipment. “SRP manages 131 miles of canals,” said an SRP Construction Consultant, Bryanna McHenry. “Right now, there are over 85 miles of paved improvements the city has done.”

The Grand Canalscape Project began around 2020, creating a fully accessible trail from Interstate 17 to the Tempe border. The project aimed to transform the area along SRP canals into a community-filled space for recreational use.

After attending a ceremony celebrating the project after assuming her position as District 5 Councilwoman in 2019, she wondered why it hadn’t been done on the west side. “Maryvale is not walkable. There is not enough trees, there’s not a lot of gathering spaces in Maryvale,” said Councilwoman Betty Guardado, who represents the Maryvale community.

Since then, she’s pushed for Maryvale to become part of Phase 3 and last week, they broke ground. “The Canalscape is going to cover about four different schools. So for the kids to have a space where they can go out and they can walk their bikes or they can walk or they can exercise,” she said.

National data shows Hispanics or Latinos report some of the lowest levels of physical activity. With Maryvale being a predominantly Spanish-speaking community, project leaders hope that changes. “This will be the first location along the Grand canal that will incorporate the fitness equipment,” said McHenry.

Guardado says that equipment will especially help the working-class families in the area. “Especially for our families who can not afford a gym membership. Now there is going to be no excuse to be on a screen 24/7.”

Right now, there isn’t much other than a dirt path, but the upgrades will also include signalized crosswalks, seating areas, lighting and landscaping. “There’s a huge need to activate these types of spaces and making sure we have lighting and trees. So it doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, if people want to go for a run at night, there’s going to be light,” Guardado said.

Phase 3 is funded by SRP’s Aesthetics Fund, which is available to the cities through which its canals pass. The city’s contribution to the project is to manage the construction process and provide ongoing maintenance once it is built. The project is set to be completed by the fall of next year.

