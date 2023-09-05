A hot weekend ahead for Phoenix, the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Remember the movie “Groundhog Day?” The weatherman keeps reliving the same day over and over again. Makes the forecast easy, but everything else is a mess.

That’s kind of how this latest weather pattern setting up over the southwest seems like. It’s happened over and over again and is one of the main reasons most of the state has monsoon rain totals below average to this point. It’s a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere moving across the southern border of Arizona that’s effectively blocking any moisture from getting into the state from the south. No moisture, no monsoon. This was basically the major weather pattern we saw during our hottest July ever. So yeah, here were go again.

What does that mean? We’ll continue to stay very dry around the state until early next week. As a result, with the ridge of high pressure moving our way, we’ll experience near-record highs on Saturday and Sunday at 110-112 degrees. The lead up over the rest of this week, temps will trend up from 105 to 109 by Friday. The good news is that overnight lows will be pretty average with the dry air and that’s a good thing, giving us some daily relief from above-average temperatures.

We will see a few thunderstorms late this week in southeast Arizona, but that’s about it until Monday. As monsoon moisture returns, we’ll see storms in northern Arizona early next week.

On this date in 1981, three, small tornadoes touched down in Maricopa County: in Stanfield, Gila Bend and Glendale. No injuries were reported and there was minor damage.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.