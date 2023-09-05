High school coach in Gilbert caught deflating footballs during game, AIA says

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An assistant coach at the American Leadership Academy in Gilbert is accused of deflating footballs during Friday night’s game against Gilbert High School.

According to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the coach was spotted deflating the footballs sometime during the first half of the game. He was reportedly ejected, and the team received a 15-yard “unsportsmanlike” penalty during the kickoff of the second half.

Rules state that footballs must be properly inflated to NFHS standards, listed as 12½ to 13½ psi. And since the AIA cannot directly penalize infractions or individuals, it’s now up to school administrators to address the report and determine the consequences the coach may face.

American Leadership Academy is also now required to self-submit a report to the AIA’s executive board for a possible ruling at the next meeting.

