Fentanyl found in Surprise home after baby dies of suspected overdose, court docs say

Roderick Begay, 37, is facing charges including child abuse, manslaughter and endangerment.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — New details are coming to light after a baby boy died from a suspected drug overdose last weekend in Surprise. Roderick Begay, 37, is facing multiple charges in connection with the boy’s death.

Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, police and Surprise Fire-Medical crews were dispatched to a home on Columbine Drive, near 151st Avenue and Cactus Road, for reports of a 1-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing. Paramedics immediately began CPR on the child, and he was rushed to a hospital where staff determined he had traces of fentanyl in his system. The boy died around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning due to organ failure and brain death.

According to court documents, Begay and his wife told officers the child sleeps in the crib next to their bed and woke up around 3 a.m. wheezing and crying. They said they picked the boy up to calm him down, brought him to their bed and that he fell back asleep around 4 a.m. when his breathing returned to normal. They told officers they woke up before 8 a.m. and saw that the child wasn’t breathing.

Per documents, police say Begay is a known fentanyl user. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators reportedly found a jewelry box in a home office on the second floor with blue pills believed to be fentanyl. Additional pills were found in Begay’s pickup truck, along with a gun. Due to a past conviction, Begay is prohibited from owning firearms. Police also found other drug paraphernalia at the home.

During an interview with detectives after his arrest, Begay reportedly admitted that the blue pills found in the home were indeed fentanyl, which he would buy illegally to treat his chronic back pain. Court documents go on to say that Begay also told officers he kept another small box of fentanyl pills in the home office that he left on the desk, within reaching distance of a child.

Begay was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges including child abuse, manslaughter, endangerment and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

