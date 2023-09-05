Exclusive look into unsolved 1992 Phoenix murder of 14-year-old Shannon Aumock

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - True Crime Arizona now has the full case file of a 14-year-old girl’s unsolved murder in Phoenix in 1992. Shannon Aumock was unidentified for nearly two decades. What complicates this investigation: it was all unfolding at the same time as 13-year-old Brandy Myers’ disappearance in the same area in north Phoenix. Now the question is, could they have the same killer?

Who killed 14-year-old Shannon Aumock? It’s a three-decades-old case with so much mystery that we’re getting deep insight into it for the first time.

Evidence pictures show Aumock was found in a flowery blouse, jeans, white underwear, and a bow in a desert area of north Phoenix near a canal on May 28, 1992. The autopsy revealed the cause of death as strangulation. The evidence file now reveals there was a rope at the crime scene. At the time, her remains were unidentified.

According to the police report documents, the man who found the body in the desert said he first saw thick rose-colored glasses, then smelled something he believed to be a dead animal, but after searching around the area, realized there was a body and quickly left.

He told investigators he threw the glasses away because they had his fingerprints on them and thought he’d be blamed. But he never would have known the name Shannon Aumock because he thought he found the remains of somebody else: Brandy Myers.

“We never had any services or anything for my sister; it was just like she disappeared, and that was it,” said Myers’ sister Kristin Thelen years ago. Two days before Aumock was found, 13-year-old Brandy Myers disappeared from her Sunnyslope neighborhood while collecting money for a school book-a-thon. Myers was also known for wearing thick glasses.

Police and media were working round the clock to find her. But the remains did not match Myers, who still has not been found, though Phoenix Police now believe Bryan Patrick Miller killed Myers after confessing the killing to his ex-wife, saying he murdered the girl and then threw her remains in the trash.

“There’s no body to connect to DNA. She was thrown away into the trash and went to the landfill,” Thelen had told media. Miller lived two doors down from the last place Myers was seen alive, which wasn’t far from where Aumock’s remains were found.

Miller has only been convicted of the ‘Phoenix Canal Murders’ of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas along the Arizona canal, which happened in November of ‘92 and September of ‘93.

Court documents show after Aumock was identified, investigators learned the teen was in and out of foster care, attended multiple behavioral schools, and was a frequent runaway, but no family members, friends, or school officials were able to point investigators toward a viable lead.

Is there a chance Bryan Patrick Miller also killed Shannon Aumock? It’s possible, and some investigators believe he likely did. But others have differing views, and so far, no concrete evidence links Miller to Aumock’s murder.

It’s worth noting all of Miller’s victims, both those who died and those who survived, were stabbed, but Aumock was strangled to death.

