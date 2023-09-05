Your Life
Docs: Suspect took $150K in jewelry from store employee, provided fake name to Scottsdale police

Document say Bell refused to provide Scottsdale police with his real name and that it took...
Document say Bell refused to provide Scottsdale police with his real name and that it took officers four hours to confirm his name.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office / Marina Jewelers)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are providing new information on a suspect accused of shoplifting a tray of jewelry from a business in Scottsdale last Friday morning. Police say it took hours to confirm the identity of the suspect, 53-year-old Troy Anthony Bell, who initially provided a fake name.

Bell is accused of walking into Marina Jewelers near 5th Avenue and Scottsdale Road shortly after the store opened around 11 a.m. and grabbing a tray of jewelry from an employee. The jewelry in the tray had an estimated value of $150,000. Multiple witnesses say they saw Bell take the jewelry, and at least four bystanders helped stop the suspect from leaving the area. The bystanders also said Bell struck them, but police say they did not have any visible signs of injuries.

Police say Troy Bell was arrested for attempting to steal a tray of high-dollar jewelry from the Marina Jewelers in Scottsdale.

Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family say that Bell lied to Scottsdale police about his name. Documents didn’t show what name he initially gave officers, but did say it took about four hours to confirm Bell’s identity after first detaining him. Documents also say that Bell wasn’t forthcoming with the incident — only telling officers that some people attacked him.

Bell was booked into jail on Friday, Sept. 1. on charges of shoplifting, assault and refusing to provide his real name. His bond is set at $30,000.

