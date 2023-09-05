Your Life
Crews enter second day searching for kayaker who fell at a lake near Flagstaff

Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. on Monday to the south end of Lake Mary Narrows.
Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. on Monday to the south end of Lake Mary Narrows.(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says first responders are still trying to find a man who never resurfaced from a lake near Flagstaff Monday night.

Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to the south end of Lake Mary Narrows after a 25-year-old man who was kayaking never resurfaced. Authorities say the man did not know how to swim and wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water. Minutes after receiving the 911 call, deputies began an immediate search for the man. The sheriff’s office Search and Rescue Team was also mobilized, but there was no sign of him. Search efforts ceased Monday night due to lake conditions and personnel safety concerns. Search efforts resumed Tuesday morning with the help of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

At this time, deputies have not identified the kayaker and say that lake visitors should expect a heavy law enforcement presence as the search continues. Visitors are also asked to remain on the north side of the Narrows launch ramp area to allow crews to continue their work.

