Columbia boy diagnosed with rare cancer helps raise money for school building

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – When 12-year-old Liam McCalmon was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in July 2021, he told his family he wanted two things: to glorify God and for his cancer to have a purpose.

Two years after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Rhabdomyosarcoma, Liam is doing just that by helping raise money to bring his school family closer together.

When Liam was offered a wish from Make-A-Wish during his ongoing battle with cancer, his family thought they were going to Disney World or having a meet-and-greet with Robert Downey Jr. Instead, Liam declared he didn’t want the wish for himself. He wanted it for his school family.

Liam told Make-A-Wish he wanted them to build a new building for his school, Agathos Classical School, which has outgrown its current building and is currently renting out space for classes at a nearby church, separating students, his mother Nicole McCalmon said.

Liam undergoes treatment for his rare form of cancer. (Submitted)

While Make-A-Wish couldn’t grant Liam’s wish to build a new school building, they returned with three options: donate a scholarship in his honor, build a new playground or furnish a new building. Liam selected the third option, meaning it was now all up to him to get the new building built, his mother said.

“He’s always had a generous heart,” she said. “We’ve decided to walk through this as normal as possible. We’ve been blessed so we’ve thought, how can we be a blessing to others?”

Liam and his family got to work and are now raising money for the building. With the help of friends, they have a fundraising page set up to help Liam reach his goal of $1 million.

“Since this school is so familial, the separation has been difficult, and the students, faculty and parents deeply miss everyone being together. Hence, Liam’s Wish,” the page says. “He currently has a goal of raising $1 million dollars to contribute to the school’s fundraising efforts.”

Liam recently finished treatment and could face more treatments in the future. For now, he’s working to fundraise in any way he can.

Make-A-Wish told Liam he could change his mind at any time. His mother said he was satisfied with his purpose.

“I thought of something to glorify God,” Liam said. If you wish to donate, please visit the Liam’s Wish website.

Liam McCalmon, currently a 6th-grade student at Agathos Classical School, has been battling cancer. (Submitted)

