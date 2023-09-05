Colorado prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against ex-Coyotes co-owner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former co-owner of the Arizona Coyotes is in the clear after a domestic violence case against him in Colorado was dismissed Tuesday. Ex-minority owner Andrew Barroway was charged with assault and domestic violence while in Aspen, Colo., in March.

According to local police at the time, witnesses reported a disturbance in a room at the Limelight Hotel around 8:40 a.m. on March 23. Barroway was previously charged with third-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic violence. The NHL then suspended him from the league indefinitely.

The motion to dismiss was filed on Aug. 30 by the District Attorney’s office for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Aspen. A judge has since signed the order, dismissing the case. Barroway sent Arizona’s Family a statement:

My family and I are deeply grateful that after a detailed, thorough investigation of the facts, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the misdemeanor case against me. The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally. As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation. Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false. Like most people, my family and my integrity represent the two most important things in my life. Now that my name has been cleared of wrongdoing, I look forward to continuing to move on with my life, fully focused on being a husband and a father.

It’s unclear what action the league will take in light of the dismissed charge.

