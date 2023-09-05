Colorado prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against ex-Coyotes co-owner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former co-owner of the Arizona Coyotes is in the clear after a domestic violence case against him in Colorado was dismissed Tuesday. Ex-minority owner Andrew Barroway was charged with assault and domestic violence while in Aspen, Colo., in March.
According to local police at the time, witnesses reported a disturbance in a room at the Limelight Hotel around 8:40 a.m. on March 23. Barroway was previously charged with third-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic violence. The NHL then suspended him from the league indefinitely.
The motion to dismiss was filed on Aug. 30 by the District Attorney’s office for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Aspen. A judge has since signed the order, dismissing the case. Barroway sent Arizona’s Family a statement:
It’s unclear what action the league will take in light of the dismissed charge.
