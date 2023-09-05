Chandler 18-year-old places 5th in 2023 World Yo-Yo Contest freestyle division

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You may remember Chandler teen Hunter Feuerstein, who visited us on Good Morning Arizona last month ahead of traveling to Japan for the 2023 World Yo-Yo Contest.

The 18-year-old qualified for the world championship after taking 2nd place in the U.S. nationals this summer as a semi-final seed. Here, he is showing off his talents in the freestyle division. We’re excited to announce that Hunter placed 5th in the entire world! He made this pretty much a career, sponsored by the Chandler-based Yo-Yo Factory. A huge congratulations to him!

