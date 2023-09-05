Your Life
Chandler 18-year-old places 5th in 2023 World Yo-Yo Contest freestyle division

Chandler resident Hunter Feuerstein placed 5th in the 2023 World Yo-Yo Contest held in Japan.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You may remember Chandler teen Hunter Feuerstein, who visited us on Good Morning Arizona last month ahead of traveling to Japan for the 2023 World Yo-Yo Contest.

The 18-year-old qualified for the world championship after taking 2nd place in the U.S. nationals this summer as a semi-final seed. Here, he is showing off his talents in the freestyle division. We’re excited to announce that Hunter placed 5th in the entire world! He made this pretty much a career, sponsored by the Chandler-based Yo-Yo Factory. A huge congratulations to him!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

