Busy Mesa intersection shut down after man hit by a car

Details surrounding the driver have not been released
Details surrounding the driver have not been released
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy Mesa intersection has been shut down due to a car-pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning.

While details are limited, Mesa police were called out to the area or Recker Road and Main Street around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured by a car. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Details surrounding the driver have not been released and detectives are still working to what led up to the crash.

No other information has been released. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

