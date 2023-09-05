Busy Mesa intersection shut down after man hit by a car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy Mesa intersection has been shut down due to a car-pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning.

While details are limited, Mesa police were called out to the area or Recker Road and Main Street around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured by a car. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Details surrounding the driver have not been released and detectives are still working to what led up to the crash.

No other information has been released. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.