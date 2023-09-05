Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne announces $40 million tutoring plan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Education (AZED) is announcing a multimillion-dollar plan to address learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State superintendent Tom Horne held a news conference on Tuesday at the agency’s headquarters in downtown Phoenix. In the announcement, Horne touted that about 1.3 million hours of tutoring will now be available to parents of elementary-age students who aren’t proficient in reading, writing and math. “As part of this project, participating public school teachers will earn added income as tutors. Private tutoring companies will also be an option for parents,” the Arizona Department of Education said in a news release.

Arizona’s Family has previously reported that education scores have tumbled in recent years following the pandemic. Horne says that his goal is to improve student outcomes and bridge the education gap. “My first priority as superintendent is to raise academic outcomes, therefore I am making $40 million available so parents whose children did not test as proficient can get free tutoring for students in first through eighth grade,” he said in a news release.

Public school teachers who tutor will reportedly now be paid $30 per hour and earn a $200 stipend for a student who shows a half-year improvement from the tutoring. It means a teacher could make approximately $8,000 more per year from the additional work. “I believe teachers deserve more pay, which is why I supported Rep. Matt Gress’s recent bill for a $10,000 raise. I was shocked to see that the Governor and teachers’ union opposed it. If they won’t help teachers get more money, I will,” Horne said. In Arizona, average teacher salaries vary from $35,000 to $75,000, according to data from the Arizona Auditor General and analyzed by Arizona’s Family.

AZED says they’re using millions of dollars from federal funds allocated to help curb pandemic-related learning loss to fund the new project. It adds that last month, the education department asked multiple organizations to provide proof that the monies were used academically and “those who could not show reasonable impact for the money had their contracts canceled or reduced.”

