Arizona hospitals struggle with drug shortage, and it’s affecting patient care

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a new survey by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists, there is a drug shortage affecting hospitals across the country.

And polls say it’s affecting patient care. Mayo Clinic Arizona’s Director of Pharmacy Jeff Betcher tell Arizona’s Family that the survey is accurate. The health care network is dealing with the shortage by working with their partners and finding alternative medications for the generic drugs.

”This is one of the top three things that keep pharmacy directors up at night, this is a team effort here at Mayo Clinic where we treat some serious complex medical conditions,” said Betcher. “We really work as a team with our medical staff, pharmacists, pharmacy’s supply team to really make sure we keep these drugs in supply for our patients.”

The survey found that some drugs hospitals are short on include Ibuprofen, amoxicillin and emergency as well as cancer drugs. A majority of generic drugs are from a couple of manufacturers so if one of them stops producing then it causes an immediate effect on the supply chain; and that is something new proposed legislation is aimed at preventing.

Earlier this year, Arizona’s Family reported on a West Valley doctor who said that more than a dozen chemotherapy drugs are in short supply, forcing doctors to use different meds, change doses, and alter chemotherapy regimens for many patients. In addition, Bloomberg reported late last year that pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

