3-year-old accidentally shoots father in the back, Mesa police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police say a father was accidentally shot in the back after his 3-year-old child got ahold of a gun early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that it happened just before 11 a.m. at a home near Gilbert Road and University Parkway. While the man is hospitalized, police say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and whether any charges will be recommended.

No other information has been released.

