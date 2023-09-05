Your Life
3-year-old accidentally shoots father in the back, Mesa police say

While the man is hospitalized, police say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
While the man is hospitalized, police say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police say a father was accidentally shot in the back after his 3-year-old child got ahold of a gun early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that it happened just before 11 a.m. at a home near Gilbert Road and University Parkway. While the man is hospitalized, police say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and whether any charges will be recommended.

No other information has been released.

