Semi-truck fire closes eastbound lane of I-10 near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers headed into Arizona from California may hit some major traffic after a semi-truck fire closed parts of the I-10 east of Tonopah on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure started around 4:30 p.m. after a semi-truck caught fire on the freeway’s eastbound lanes near 339th Avenue. DPS says the truck and what was inside the trailer are on fire. The driver disconnected the trailer from the cab, and no injuries were reported. It is not known what sparked the fire.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. Around 7:15 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation says the left lane of the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Tonopah is open; however, the right lane remains closed. There is no estimated time when the road will fully reopen.

A semi-truck caught fire on the eastbound lanes of I-10 eastbound near 339th Avenue. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

