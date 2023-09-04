Risas Dental & Braces in Arizona offers free dental work every Labor Day; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dental work is really important. Not just for our mouths but our overall health. And we know it can be really expensive, especially if you don’t have insurance. So it’s Something Good when an Arizona dental group offers free dental care! It’s happening at Risas Dental and Braces locations.

“Today, the biggest purpose is to prevent any future major treatments for our community,” Dr. Norberto Villa says. “If we can find the treatments early, then we can help them in the long run.”

Villa says the company has been doing this since 2011. The company started this because it wanted to give back to its community, and after seeing how impactful the first event was, it was decided that the company does this every Labor Day.

Villa says the company has given back about $10 million through Labor of Love over the years. The event will go on until noon Monday, so people can walk right up!

For more information, click/tap here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.