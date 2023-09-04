Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Risas Dental & Braces in Arizona offers free dental work every Labor Day; here’s why

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Risas Dental and Braces offers free dental work every Labor Day in Arizona and other states.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dental work is really important. Not just for our mouths but our overall health. And we know it can be really expensive, especially if you don’t have insurance. So it’s Something Good when an Arizona dental group offers free dental care! It’s happening at Risas Dental and Braces locations.

“Today, the biggest purpose is to prevent any future major treatments for our community,” Dr. Norberto Villa says. “If we can find the treatments early, then we can help them in the long run.”

Villa says the company has been doing this since 2011. The company started this because it wanted to give back to its community, and after seeing how impactful the first event was, it was decided that the company does this every Labor Day.

Villa says the company has given back about $10 million through Labor of Love over the years. The event will go on until noon Monday, so people can walk right up!

For more information, click/tap here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

Every Labor Day, Risas Dental locations in Arizona and other states offer free dental care.
Risas Dental & Braces' 'Labor of Love,' free dental work every Labor Day
Feed Arizona Children
1 in 6 Arizona children goes to bed hungry. You can help.
The event kicks off at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Sept. 16.
Organization hosting 5K in Tempe to raise awareness for childhood cancer
(CHAMP) is hosting its annual 5K walk and run to raise funds for children and families.
Organization hosting annual 5K in Tempe to raise money for childhood cancer