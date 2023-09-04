Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police arrest man accused of deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Police say one of the cars hit a pole and rolled over near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say one of the cars hit a pole and rolled over near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have arrested a man who they say ran away from a crash that killed a woman early Friday morning. Police arrested 40-year-old Francisco Garcia in connection to the deadly crash.

On Friday, police were called to a car crash near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. Police say one of the cars hit a pole and rolled over near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived at the scene where two vehicles involved in the crash were at the intersection. Police found two women in the rolled-over vehicle, where the passenger, 36-year-old Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins, died at the scene from her injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say Garcia ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives say that Miggins’ car was going west on Indian School Road through 67th Avenue when Garcia rear-ended them. Miggins’ vehicle then hit a power pole and rolled over.

On Sunday, police took Garcia into custody, and he faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal collision and endangerment.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

Police say multiple suspects attacked and struck the student in the head with an object.
ASU student attacked on Tempe campus
A teen girl died Sunday morning after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
Teen dead after shooting in west Phoenix
It is not known what sparked the fire.
Semi-truck fire closes eastbound lane of I-10 near Tonopah
No officers were injured.
Casa Grande police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting