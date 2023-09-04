Police arrest man accused of deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have arrested a man who they say ran away from a crash that killed a woman early Friday morning. Police arrested 40-year-old Francisco Garcia in connection to the deadly crash.

On Friday, police were called to a car crash near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. Police say one of the cars hit a pole and rolled over near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived at the scene where two vehicles involved in the crash were at the intersection. Police found two women in the rolled-over vehicle, where the passenger, 36-year-old Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins, died at the scene from her injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say Garcia ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives say that Miggins’ car was going west on Indian School Road through 67th Avenue when Garcia rear-ended them. Miggins’ vehicle then hit a power pole and rolled over.

On Sunday, police took Garcia into custody, and he faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal collision and endangerment.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.