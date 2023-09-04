Your Life
Northbound Loop 101 closed in Scottsdale due to deadly crash

Police closed down all lanes on Labor Day.
Police closed down all lanes on Labor Day.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash investigation involving a motorcycle has shut down the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 early Monday morning.

At this time, details are limited but DPS troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that one person died and another person was hospitalized after an early morning wreck near McDonald Drive. Video from the scene showed a smaller SUV involved in a crash with a motorcycle. Traffic is expected to be closed in the area through the 7 a.m. hour.

Also in the East Valley, a rollover crash closed multiple lanes of traffic along the Loop 101 in Tempe, near the Rio Salado Parkway.

