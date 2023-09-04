Northbound Loop 101 closed in Scottsdale due to deadly crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash investigation involving a motorcycle has shut down the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 early Monday morning.

At this time, details are limited but DPS troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that one person died and another person was hospitalized after an early morning wreck near McDonald Drive. Video from the scene showed a smaller SUV involved in a crash with a motorcycle. Traffic is expected to be closed in the area through the 7 a.m. hour.

Also in the East Valley, a rollover crash closed multiple lanes of traffic along the Loop 101 in Tempe, near the Rio Salado Parkway.

