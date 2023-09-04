Your Life
Mild Labor Day forecast in store for Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday 9/4/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a mild Labor Day across Arizona, with slightly below normal temperatures today in the Valley. Highs in the Valley this afternoon will top out near 101 degrees, which is slightly below normal for this time of year. Skies will stay sunny and winds mainly light.

Dry conditions prevail this week with slim to zero storm chances across the state. There’s still a slight chance for storms today in the mountains of our state, but most of the rest of the week ahead looks dry and quiet. High pressure will begin to build in after today, which will bring climbing temperatures.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to 102 tomorrow, about 105 Wednesday and to near 110 degrees by Friday. By next weekend, we could be breaking record with highs near 112 degrees.

