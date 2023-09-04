MCSO adds extra enforcement at county lakes during Labor Day weekend

LAKE PLEASANT (3TV/CBS 5) - With the slightly cooler temperatures forecasted for Labor Day, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it expects a high volume of traffic, especially at Lake Pleasant.

MCSO’s Lake Patrol Division says the county’s lakes and rivers have been packed every weekend this summer. With Labor Day being considered the “last hurrah” of the summer season, it said it provides the opportunity for increased congestion. And while MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said it’s great to see so many people enjoy the water, state and local agencies are doubling up to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We’re going to, like I said, have extra patrols, unmarked and marked vehicles looking for those impaired drivers. We’re going to have a task force; West Valley, East Valley working with the governor’s office, highway safety, to just keep our roads safe,” Sgt. Enriquez said.

Last year, the sheriff’s office had to shut down the lakes and rivers because it ran out of parking by 9 a.m. If you have plans to hit the water, Sgt. Enriquez advises that you go as early as you can to find parking. Every year, he said deputies see folks get impatient and irritated because of the traffic and lack of parking, which leads to reckless decisions that can ruin Labor Day plans for others.

“If there’s so many people coming to the same location, and I’m going to start with the West Valley, we’re going to have to shut down State Route 87, which is going to pull troopers to the area because Lake Pleasant traffic is backed up,” Sgt. Enriquez said.

Aside from making sure traffic flows smoothly, MCSO and other agencies are cracking down on impaired driving. MCSO DUI enforcement deputies have been posted throughout the county’s roads and lakes to catch impaired drivers before they cause further damage. Sgt. Enriquez is strongly urging people to be responsible and plan ahead because if you’re caught driving under the influence, it can ruin more than your Labor Day celebration.

“It’s going to be a mess of citations, whether it be misdemeanor or felony, fines, guaranteed jail time,” Sgt. Enriquez said. “It just affects you, your family, and everybody around you, so we have to make better decisions before we get behind the wheel and drink and drive.”

MCSO’s main message is for folks to have fun, but be responsible. Make sure you have a designated driver, both on the road and water, know your limits and use a rideshare app for the ride home if necessary.

Although it’ll be nicer temperatures than the Valley has been seeing this summer, the sheriff’s office warns it’ll still be toasty, so drink plenty of water and don’t forget the sunscreen.

