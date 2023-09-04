Your Life
Hot and dry by the end of the week around Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday 09/04/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As Labor Day comes to an end, we look forward to a week with drying conditions and warming temperatures.

By next weekend, we’ll probably see highs in the 110-degree range — give or take a few degrees in your neighborhood — but on the flip side, we should see lows dropping into the 80s. We’ve had quite the record number of lows in the 90s and up, currently at 34 days. By the way, if we do get a 110-degree day, that would tie a record. But if we get two days, that would break the record for the most 110-degree-plus days. We’re currently at 52 days, and the record is 53, set in 2020. That looks likely to tumble as well.

The drying trend will be the result of our monsoon high-pressure system, once again, getting into a very unfavorable position to the southeast of Arizona. Then, as it drifts south of the state, it will effectively cut off any moisture input from the south. And with a very stable atmosphere, even mountain thunderstorms are going to be few and far between. We continue at Sky Harbor Airport, the weather station of record, to see dismal rainfall totals. We’re currently at .13″ of an inch of rain, almost two inches behind a “normal” monsoon summer rainfall total. And remember, the driest-ever monsoon was .35″ of an inch in 1924. Yes, that record is almost 100 years old, and we don’t want to break that one.

On this day in 1970, the “Labor Day Storm,” the remnant of Tropical Storm Norma, produced severe flooding across central Arizona. Twenty-three people were killed in flash floods.

