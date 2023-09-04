Injured hiker, overheated dog rescued from South Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A hiker and her dog have been rescued after the woman was hurt on a South Mountain trail Monday morning.

Technical Rescue teams from the Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler fire departments responded to the Telegraph Pass Trail just after 10 a.m. on Labor Day. Crews found the woman about half a mile up the trail suffering from an ankle injury. After the woman was hurt, her dog became overheated and was carried down the trail by another person to firefighters, who provided water and shade.

Crews used what’s called a “big wheel operation,” which consists of a stretcher on a large, single wheel, to help the woman from the trail. She was treated at the base of the mountain and did not need to go to a hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

