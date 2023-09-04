Flagstaff “starter homes” help provide a hand up to affordable home ownership

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Flagstaff, like many across the country, is facing an affordable housing crisis. The average home price has gone up $200,000 since 2020, according to Redfin.

Last year, the city approved a 10-year plan to add homes in an effort to bring down prices. Now Habitat for Humanity Northern Arizona is trying something new to help people break into the market: tiny houses.

Eric Wolverton is the executive director of the non-profit. After seeing home prices skyrocket in his community, he devised an idea to help people find affordable homes. “The ultimate goal of starter homes is to allow people to have a hand up into the middle class,” Wolverton said.

To own a home, people have to put $1,000 down and pay a little less than $1,000 a month for the mortgage. Residents must live in the home for at least three years and can stay as long as ten years before having to sell it back to Habitat for Humanity.

Here’s where Wolverton said the solution is: about $800 from the monthly payment goes into a savings account that residents cash out once they move out.

So residents would have anywhere between $30,000 to $100,000 to put towards another home, and another family in need can move into the tiny home. “Even dual-income won’t buy you a home, and we have so many families that just have single-family lifestyles,” Wolverton said. “So we want to ensure that they and their children have the means to stay here in Flagstaff where they want to be.”

Families making less than $60,000 qualify for the starter home. Their first resident moved in back in January after being homeless. Now, he has more time with his daughter and a plan for the future. “Because what we want is for Tucker to be able to sell his home, cash out his equity, and again move from poverty, into middle class, have the finances he needs for whatever dreams he has,” Wolverton said.

They are now finishing this second home, which will be completed in the next few months. The goal is to make 10 of these homes each year for the next four years, for a total of 40 homes.

