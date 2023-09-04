Your Life
Dry and warmer conditions ahead for metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 09/03/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 09/03/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice Labor Day weekend across the state, with dry conditions expected heading into the work week. Dew points are in the 60s in central and southern Arizona, so it feels slightly humid, but there are no rain chances for most of the state tonight.

Temperatures should stay around 100 degrees for Monday and Tuesday highs, which is slightly below average for this time of the year. During the middle of the week, high pressure will build north over the region and bring a warming trend heading into the weekend.

We will be near record territory Friday into the weekend, with daytime highs expected near 110 degrees. Keep in mind, that the record for the number of 110+ degree days is 53 days back in 2020. This year, we have already had 52 days. With 110 in the 7-day forecast, we could definitely be breaking this record.

