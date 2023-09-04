Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

DPS adds more troopers on Phoenix freeways amid heavy holiday traffic

After a busy Labor Day weekend, ADOT and DPS have some important reminders when traveling during holiday weekends.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On holiday weekends like Labor Day, many people will be traveling to and from the High Country and across many other rural and suburban destinations.

For example, DPS says once a crash happens along I-17, the road can be closed for hours, leaving people stranded on the interstate with no other way to get back to the Valley.

This latest effort of adding extra troopers on the roads to help prevent crashes. Studies have shown that when people see a trooper on the road, people do tend to slow down, put away their phones, and pay attention to their driving, the agency said. In particular, they look for speeding, driving under the influence and a common crash culprit: bad lane changes.

“A lot of those collisions are caused by bad lane changes. People not paying attention to who is next to them and just changing lanes. That causes crashes. That leads to chain-reaction crashes in a lot of places and it stops traffic in its tracks. Nobody can go anywhere. So we are going to be looking closely at driver behavior, making sure people are changing lanes safely and not speeding,” said Bart Graves, a spokesperson for DPS.

Law enforcement agencies say if you see something say something. If you suspect a driver on the road is driving impaired you can call and they’ll send a trooper or police to investigate.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

Singh now faces a murder charge stemming from the weekend wreck.
1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment
It's been a busy day at Lake Pleasant.
MCSO adds extra enforcement at county lakes during Labor Day weekend
Big crowds expected at Lake Pleasant, Bartlett Lake among many others. Alaina Kwan reports.
Busy Labor Day weekend at lakes around Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 09/04/23
Week in Phoenix starts below average, but possibly ends with breaking records