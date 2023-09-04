Your Life
Casa Grande police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

No officers were injured.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Casa Grande on Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., Casa Grande police were called to a domestic dispute near Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive, just south of McCartney Ranch Elementary School. Police say officers arrived and were confronted by 29-year-old Richard Jess Ramirez, who was armed with a knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police performed life-saving measures on Ramirez, but he died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Casa Grande
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Casa Grande(AZFamily)

Casa Grande police say one of the officers involved in the shooting is a 19-year veteran, while the other officer has been serving for seven years. Both were placed on administrative duty following the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate this shooting. This is the 59th officer-involved shooting in the state this year.

